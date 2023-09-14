Corteria Pharmaceuticals

A privately-held company developing first-in-class drugs for indications of high unmet medical need, such as heart failure, sarcopenia and obesity subpopulations.

Corteria’s pipeline comprises three first-in-class therapies that are highly differentiated as they produce multi-organ benefits, acting on the kidneys, the heart, and the vessels: a once daily subcutaneous CRF23 agonist for the treatment of worsening heart failure; a once monthly subcutaneous CRF23 agonist for the treatment of right heart failure; and an AVP (arginine vasopressin) neutralizing monoclonal antibody for the treatment of acute heart failure with hyponatremia.

In September 2023, Corteria announced an oversubscribed $71 million Series A, with proceeds being used to advance the company's cardiovascular pipeline into the clinic.