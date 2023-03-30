Covant Therapeutics

A Boston-based covalent drug discovery company that was incubated by Roivant Sciences.

Covant creates novel therapeutics by using covalency to imprint and regulate proteins. To discover these therapeutics, the company applies cutting-edge capabilities and expertise in chemistry, quantitative proteomics, translational sciences, and deep learning.

In March 2023, the company entered into an exclusive research collaboration and worldwide licensing agreement with German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim covering Covant’s ADAR1 program.