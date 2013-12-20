Sunday 24 November 2024

Crealta is a US pharmaceutical company in partnership with GTCR, a leading private equity firm.

Crealta is a US pharmaceutical company in partnership with GTCR, a leading private equity firm. Founded in August 2013, Crealta is actively pursuing the acquisition of specialty pharmaceutical products with a focus on select therapeutic areas.

In December 2013 Crealta began its takeover of US drugmaker Savient Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SVNT), which had elected to file voluntary bankruptcy protection. Crealta will acquire Savient’s main drug asset, Krystexxa (pegloticase), the only product approved for refractory chronic gout.

Horizon Pharma in cash deal to acquire Crealta
14 December 2015
Savient to sell out to Crealta Pharma for around $120 million
12 December 2013
