Crealta is a US pharmaceutical company in partnership with GTCR, a leading private equity firm. Founded in August 2013, Crealta is actively pursuing the acquisition of specialty pharmaceutical products with a focus on select therapeutic areas.

In December 2013 Crealta began its takeover of US drugmaker Savient Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SVNT), which had elected to file voluntary bankruptcy protection. Crealta will acquire Savient’s main drug asset, Krystexxa (pegloticase), the only product approved for refractory chronic gout.