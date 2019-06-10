CRISPR Therapeutics

Sunday 24 November 2024

A Switzerland-headquartered biotech translating its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform into therapies to treat hemoglobinopathies, cancer, diabetes and other diseases.

The company's lead program, targeting the blood diseases β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, has entered clinical testing, and its work in immuno-oncology, focused on CRISPR/Cas9-edited allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies, could be transformative.

CRISPR has a collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy Type 1 which, if successful, could earn the company more than $1 billion.

AI drives market transformation in Duchenne muscular dystrophy
7 November 2024
bluebird lets go staff amid financial struggle
25 September 2024
Vertex presents positive long-term data on Casgevy at EHA
17 June 2024
CMS to raise reimbursement on sickle cell disease gene therapies
15 April 2024
