Incorporated in 1984, CryoLife Inc is a medical device company. The company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of medical devices as well as processing and distribution of implantable human tissues for cardiac and vascular surgeries.

CryoLife operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The medical devices segment includes external revenues from product sales of BioGlue, BioFoam, PerClot, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, HeRO Graft, and ProCol. The preservation services segment includes external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues.

The company’s surgical sealants and hemostats include BioGlue Surgical Adhesive (BioGlue), BioFoam Surgical Matrix (BioFoam), PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat, which the company distributes internationally for Starch Medical Inc (SMI), and PerClot Topical, which is marketed in the US for use in ENT (ear, nose and throat) applications.

CryoLife’s CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, which includes a laser console system and single-use, fiber-optic handpieces, is used for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina.

The company markets the Hemodialysis Reliable Outflow Graft (HeRO Graft) and distributes ProCol Vascular Bioprosthesis (ProCol), which are solutions for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in certain hemodialysis patients.

The cardiac and vascular human tissues distributed by Company include the CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valve (CryoValve SGPV) and the CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissue (CryoPatch SG), which are processed using Company’s SynerGraft technology.