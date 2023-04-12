CTRL Therapeutics

With broad applicability across numerous solid tumors, the company’s proprietary approach for the identification and isolation of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes has the potential to address longstanding challenges associated with cell therapy and offers key advantages over tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes.
In April 2023, CTRL announced a $10 million Series A financing led by General Catalyst with participation from Intermountain Health, FACIT and other investors.
