Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ctrl-tx-large

CTRL Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing a next-generation cell therapy platform with the potential to unlock a new frontier in cell therapy for solid tumors.

With broad applicability across numerous solid tumors, the company’s proprietary approach for the identification and isolation of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes has the potential to address longstanding challenges associated with cell therapy and offers key advantages over tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes.

In April 2023, CTRL announced a $10 million Series A financing led by General Catalyst with participation from Intermountain Health, FACIT and other investors.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest CTRL Therapeutics News

BRIEF—CTRL launches with $10 million seed financing
11 April 2023
More CTRL Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze