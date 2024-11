A biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer.

The US company is leveraging its scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications.

In February 2023, Cullinan entered into an exclusive license with Harbour BioMed for the development and commercial rights of HBM7008 (CLN-418) in the USA.