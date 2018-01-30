CutisPharma's singular focus is to address the needs of patients who are unable to take capsules or tablets, for whom no therapy is commercially available.

The firm has grown to become a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceutical company with the capability to develop, manufacture and commercialize a broad portfolio of Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs.

In January 2018 a major milestone was achieved by the privately-held drugmaker, with the regulator approving Firvanq (vancomycin hydrochloride) oral solution, for the treatment of Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea and enterocolitis caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant strains.