Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cutispharma_company

CutisPharma

CutisPharma's singular focus is to address the needs of patients who are unable to take capsules or tablets, for whom no therapy is commercially available.

The firm has grown to become a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceutical company with the capability to develop, manufacture and commercialize a broad portfolio of Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs.

In January 2018 a major milestone was achieved by the privately-held drugmaker, with the  regulator approving Firvanq (vancomycin hydrochloride) oral solution, for the treatment of Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea and enterocolitis caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant strains.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest CutisPharma News

NovaQuest Capital Management acquires CutisPharma
26 March 2018
US FDA approves CDAD drug Firvanq
29 January 2018
Neal Muni appointed chief executive of CutisPharma
19 May 2015
More CutisPharma news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze