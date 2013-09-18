CytomX Therapeutics

A clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody technology platform.

CytomX’s pipeline comprises seven therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs”), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies (TCBs), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs).

CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD71, which has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer and is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie.

In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers.

CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb and Regeneron.

In January 2023, the company announced a partnership with Moderna to create novel cancer meds. The collaboration will make use of Moderna’s mRNA technologies and CytomX’ unique science, which enables proteins to be activated locally in diseased tissue, while remaining masked in the body’s circulatory system.