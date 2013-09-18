Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cytomx_company

CytomX Therapeutics

A clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody technology platform.

CytomX’s pipeline comprises seven therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs”), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies (TCBs), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs).

CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD71, which has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer and is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie.

In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers.

CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb and Regeneron.

In January 2023, the company announced a partnership with Moderna to create novel cancer meds. The collaboration will make use of Moderna’s mRNA technologies and CytomX’ unique science, which enables proteins to be activated locally in diseased tissue, while remaining masked in the body’s circulatory system.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest CytomX Therapeutics News

Pandemic windfall spending picks up pace with CytomX investment
6 January 2023
CytomX to earn up to $2 billion in Regeneron tie-up
17 November 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 8
10 July 2022
CytomX to seek partner for cancer candidate praluzatamab ravtansine
7 July 2022
More CytomX Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze