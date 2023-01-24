Sunday 24 November 2024

CytoReason

A leading technology company developing computational disease models.

The Israeli company collects proprietary data from pharmaceutical companies and uses it to simulate human diseases.

In January 2023, CytoReason announced an expansion of its collaboration with French pharma major Sanofi. The multi-year collaboration will further fuel Sanofi’s target discovery efforts via CytoReason’s AI platform in the field of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), to identify patient subtypes and pair them with IBD targets.

CytoReason first announced the start of a project with Sanofi in 2021, using cell-centered models to suggest mechanistic insights for asthma endotypes.

Latest CytoReason News

AI drug discovery groups benefiting from venture interest as Xaira shows the way
7 August 2024
CytoReason and Sanofi take collaboration into IBD
23 January 2023
CytoReason and Pfizer ink $110 million AI deal
20 September 2022
