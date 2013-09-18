USA-based Cytori Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTX) is a stem cell company focused on regenerative medicine, cardiovascular disease and soft tissue repair.

Cytori is developing cell therapies based on autologous adipose-derived regenerative cells (ADRCs) to treat cardiovascular disease and repair soft tissue defects.

ADRCs are thought to improve damaged or ischemic tissues with their ability to improve blood flow, moderate inflammation, prevent at-risk cells from dying as well as other mechanisms.

The Celution System family of medical devices provides real-time access to clinical grade ADRCs and is being sold into the European and Asian cosmetic and reconstructive surgery markets, while Cytori seeks regulatory clearance in the USA. Its StemSource product line is sold globally for cell banking and research applications.

Regenerative medicine is an emerging field that seeks to repair or restore lost or damaged tissue function due to the effects of injury, disease, and aging. Since 2001, it has maintained an ongoing commitment to explore the potential of adult adipose-derived stem and regenerative cells, positioning Cytori as a global leader in regenerative medicine.

The companys product development pipeline spans cardiovascular disease, renal failure, pelvic health among other acute and chronic conditions.