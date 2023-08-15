Sunday 24 November 2024

Decibel Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance.

Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology.

The USA-based company's platform is being used to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders.

Decibel’s pipeline includes its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, which intends to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss.

