Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

deciphera-logo

Deciphera

A USA-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of tumor and drug resistance that limit the rate and/or durability of response to existing cancer therapies.

The company uses its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform to develop a diverse pipeline of tumor-targeted and immuno-targeted small molecule drug candidates designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer by improving the quality, rate and durability of their responses to treatment.

In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera’s switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In January 2023, Deciphera presented additional, encouraging data from the planned exploratory analysis from the INTRIGUE Phase III clinical study of Qinlock (ripretinib) using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with imatinib.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Deciphera News

Speedy review for Ono's newly-acquired rare cancer drug
16 August 2024
EMA accepts Deciphera’s filing for vimseltinib
19 July 2024
ASCO 2024: MOTION Phase III data demonstrate robust efficacy, says Deciphera
3 June 2024
Deciphera Pharma rockets on news of takeover bid
8 May 2024
More Deciphera news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze