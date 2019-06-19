A USA-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of tumor and drug resistance that limit the rate and/or durability of response to existing cancer therapies.

The company uses its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform to develop a diverse pipeline of tumor-targeted and immuno-targeted small molecule drug candidates designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer by improving the quality, rate and durability of their responses to treatment.

In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera’s switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In January 2023, Deciphera presented additional, encouraging data from the planned exploratory analysis from the INTRIGUE Phase III clinical study of Qinlock (ripretinib) using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with imatinib.