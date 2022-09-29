Sunday 24 November 2024

DEM BioPharma

A biotech company developing the next generation of immunotherapeutics that utilize the innate immune system to eliminate tumors.

The US company's proprietary CHoMP platform (Co-culture with Human Myeloid Phagocytes) uses CRISPR-based functional genomic screens in human cancer cells and/or primary macrophages to discover and validate new DEM and EM signals that could profoundly induce and enhance cancer cell elimination through increased phagocytosis.

In September 2022, long-time Takeda exec Nenad Grmusa was named the company's chief executive. The firm only launched earlier in 2022 with $70 million in financing led by founding investor Longwood Fund and Alta Partners.

DEM BioPharma lures Takeda exec to head leadership team
27 September 2022
