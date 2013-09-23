USA-based Derma Sciences is a medical technology company focused on three segments of the wound care marketplace: pharmaceutical wound care products, advanced wound care dressings to address chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers and traditional dressings.

USA-based Derma Sciences (Nasdaq: DSCI) is a medical technology company focused on three segments of the wound care marketplace: pharmaceutical wound care products, advanced wound care dressings to address chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers and traditional dressings.

The company has begun phase III clinical trials in diabetic foot ulcer healing with DSC127, based on positive phase II data. DSC127 is a patented analog of a naturally occurring peptide, Angiotensin.

In multiple pre-clinical animal models, it has been shown to increase keratinocyte proliferation, increase extracellular matrix production, and increase vascularization. Additionally, histological examination has shown that DSC127 accelerated collagen deposition six-fold. All these help to accelerate dermal tissue repair. The drug is currently in phase III of development for diabetic foot ulcers treatment.

Derma's Medihoney product is the leading brand of honey-based dressings for the management of wounds and burns. The line also includes XTRASORB Super Absorbent Polymer Dressings for highly exuding wounds, BIOGUARD Barrier Dressings for prophylactic infection prevention, ALGICELL Ag for wounds with high bioburden, and TCC-EZ  a contact casting system for the management of diabetic foot ulcers.

Through various acquisitions over the past six years, Derma Sciences has built a strong business with broad capabilities.