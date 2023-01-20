Deuter Oncology

The Belgian company works together with a broad established network of collaborators across the world to achieve its mission to bring new solutions to cancer patients.

DeuterOncology generated pre-clinical validation of DO-2, a novel, highly selective, brain penetrant deuterated MET kinase and RAS pathway inhibitor. ​The molecule was in-licensed (worldwide rights outside of greater China) from OCTIMET Oncology NV and originally licensed from Janssen Pharmaceutical in 2017.

As of January 2023, the company has initiated a phase I clinical study to validate DO-2 as a ‘best in class’ MET kinase inhibitor as suggested by the strong preclinical data package.