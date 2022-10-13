DICE Therapeutics

DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts.

The USA-based company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

DICE’s lead therapeutic candidates are oral antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications.