A biopharma company developing oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology.

DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts.

The USA-based company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

DICE’s lead therapeutic candidates are oral antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications.

Latest DICE Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 23, 2023
25 June 2023
Lilly punts $2.4 billion on DICE Therapeutics
20 June 2023
Safer psoriasis drugs step forward, with more positive news
12 October 2022
