Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

directbiologics-cpompany

Direct Biologics

A late-stage biotechnology company leveraging its regenerative medicine platform using extracellular vesicles (EVs) derived from bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

The company's therapeutic product candidate, ExoFlo, is designed to be a next-generation biologic utilizing its proprietary EV platform technology to reduce inflammation, promote healing at the cellular level, and repair tissues by activating self-repair and regenerative pathways.

Direct Biologics is currently conducting a Phase III EXTINGuish registrational clinical trial of ExoFlo for the treatment of hospitalized adults with severe or critical COVID-19 induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). In addition, the company has initiated Phase I clinical trials with ExoFlo for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease and expanded access trials in solid abdominal organ transplant and severe COVID-19 ARDS patients.

The US biotech intends to pursue additional clinical applications including all-cause ARDS.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Direct Biologics News

Amy Lightner named CMO of Direct Biologics
16 February 2023
More Direct Biologics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze