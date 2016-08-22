Sunday 24 November 2024

DS Biopharma is an Ireland-based biopharma drug discovery company aiming to tackle unmet medical needs with a forgotten type of therapy.

Set up in 2010, it addresses an area of drug development that has been neglected for several decades: lipids.

The company’s portfolio consists of three compounds currently under development: the oral and topical DS107 for atopic dermatitis, pruritus and other dermatological disorders, oral DS102 for anti-fibrosis, and oral and topical DS109 for diabetic neuropathy and acne and psoriasis. The company plans to add more bioactive lipids into the current portfolio in years to come.

DS Biopharma spins out Afimmune to focus on fibrotic conditions and pulmonary disorders
22 August 2016
Making waves in lipids: DS Biopharma
14 May 2015
