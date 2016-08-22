DS Biopharma is an Ireland-based biopharma drug discovery company aiming to tackle unmet medical needs with a forgotten type of therapy.

Set up in 2010, it addresses an area of drug development that has been neglected for several decades: lipids.

The company’s portfolio consists of three compounds currently under development: the oral and topical DS107 for atopic dermatitis, pruritus and other dermatological disorders, oral DS102 for anti-fibrosis, and oral and topical DS109 for diabetic neuropathy and acne and psoriasis. The company plans to add more bioactive lipids into the current portfolio in years to come.