A Belgium-based biotech company dedicated to the development of novel Treg based therapies to address the needs of patients with difficult-to-treat autoimmune diseases.

The company was founded in 2020 by Luc van Rompaey in a collaborative model with Wurzburg University, Argenx, VIB, Ghent University and KU Leuven.

Dualyx has developed a pipeline of highly promising immune modulating programs including DT-001, an antibody agonist program targeting the TNF receptor 2 (TNFR2) which is currently in IND-enabling studies.

TNFR2 is widely regarded as a master control switch in for immunosuppression, making it highly attractive for Treg therapies.

Dualyx also has a pipeline of additional Treg programs in early development.