Dyne Therapeutics

A clinical-stage muscle disease company developing therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases.

With its proprietary FORCE platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue.

Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

In January 2024, raised $345 million, shortly after announcing encouraging biomarker data for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) candidate.