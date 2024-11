Canada's Edesa Biotech is focused on developing innovative treatments for underserved indications.

The biotech company has several products in development that target dermatological and gastrointestinal disorders.

In June 2016, Edesa licensed the rights to ASF-1096 for use in anorectal disorders from Cipher Pharmaceuticals. ASF-1096 is a Phase II candidate that Cipher is investigating as a treatment for selected inflammatory skin disorders.