Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

eisai-logo-300x200

Eisai

Eisai is a Japanese company which researches, manufactures and markets ethical pharmaceuticals.

The company focuses its research efforts into two main therapeutic areas; Integrative Neuroscience, including neurodegenerative disorders, neurology and psychiatric medicine and Integrative Oncology, including oncotherapy and supportive-care treatment.

Eisai’s major products include Aricept, an Alzheimer’s disease treatment, Pariet, a drug for chronic pain, Zonegran and Inovelon for epilepsy and Rufinamide for LGS.

Eisai has a number of ongoing projects including the development of additional indications and a new formulation for Aricept, as well as compounds for Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, diabetic neuropathy and cervical dystonia. Eisai also follows a variety of clinical themes and research includes a compound for the treatment of breast cancer.

In 2013 Eisai became the latest pharma firm to partner with the US-based Broad Institute to pool expertise and develop new therapies to treat neglected tropical diseases and tuberculosis.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Eisai News

Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
EMA/CHMP November recommendations include Leqembi U-turn
15 November 2024
TGA decides to not register Leqembi
17 October 2024
Epigenetic drugs witness 375% growth in Series A venture financing
10 October 2024
More Eisai news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze