The company focuses its research efforts into two main therapeutic areas; Integrative Neuroscience, including neurodegenerative disorders, neurology and psychiatric medicine and Integrative Oncology, including oncotherapy and supportive-care treatment.

Eisai’s major products include Aricept, an Alzheimer’s disease treatment, Pariet, a drug for chronic pain, Zonegran and Inovelon for epilepsy and Rufinamide for LGS.

Eisai has a number of ongoing projects including the development of additional indications and a new formulation for Aricept, as well as compounds for Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, diabetic neuropathy and cervical dystonia. Eisai also follows a variety of clinical themes and research includes a compound for the treatment of breast cancer.

In 2013 Eisai became the latest pharma firm to partner with the US-based Broad Institute to pool expertise and develop new therapies to treat neglected tropical diseases and tuberculosis.