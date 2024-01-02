Sunday 24 November 2024

Electra Therapeutics

A clinical stage biotech developing antibody therapies against novel targets for immunological diseases and cancer.

As of Q1 2024, Electra has one program in clinical development and additional preclinical programs.

The company’s lead product candidate, ELA026, is a monoclonal antibody that targets SIRP on the cell surface of myeloid and T cells, and precisely depletes pathological immune cells. ELA026 is in clinical development for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition for which there is no approved treatment.

Latest Electra Therapeutics News

Electra Therapeutics appoints new chief executive
13 December 2023
Star is born with promise to deliver rare disease therapies
17 February 2022
