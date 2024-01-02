Electra Therapeutics

As of Q1 2024, Electra has one program in clinical development and additional preclinical programs.
The company’s lead product candidate, ELA026, is a monoclonal antibody that targets SIRP on the cell surface of myeloid and T cells, and precisely depletes pathological immune cells. ELA026 is in clinical development for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition for which there is no approved treatment.
