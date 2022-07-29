Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision oncology products for patients with genomically-defined cancers.

Seribantumab, the company's most advanced candidate, works to inhibit tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase II CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 gene fusion.

Elevation's other candidate is EO-3021, a differentiated, clinical stage antibody drug conjugate that targets Claudin18.2 and is currently being developed for the treatment of genomically-defined solid tumors.

Latest Elevation Oncology News

First-in-class antibody set to make gastric cancer breakthrough
6 July 2023
Elevation's ASCO data validate work on novel cancer target
5 June 2023
What to look out for at ASCO 2023
31 May 2023
Elevation Oncology strikes licensing deal with CSPC Megalith Bio
28 July 2022
