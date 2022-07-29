Elevation Oncology

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision oncology products for patients with genomically-defined cancers.

Seribantumab, the company's most advanced candidate, works to inhibit tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase II CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 gene fusion.

Elevation's other candidate is EO-3021, a differentiated, clinical stage antibody drug conjugate that targets Claudin18.2 and is currently being developed for the treatment of genomically-defined solid tumors.