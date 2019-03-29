Elicio Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other disease.

The US biotech launched in March 2019, with a $30 million financing to treat a range of cancers with a new vaccine and immunotherapy platform, Amphiphile.

Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (AMP) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. The company is engineering lymph node targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants, and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers and infectious diseases.

In January 2023, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Angion Biomedica under which Elicio will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angion in an all-stock transaction.