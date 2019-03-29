Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other disease.

The US biotech launched in March 2019, with a $30 million financing to treat a range of cancers with a new vaccine and immunotherapy platform, Amphiphile.

Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (AMP) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. The company is engineering lymph node targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants, and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers and infectious diseases.

In January 2023, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Angion Biomedica under which Elicio will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angion in an all-stock transaction.

Latest Elicio Therapeutics News

Blueprint and Elicio among biotechs to advance cause at ASCO
5 June 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 20, 2023
22 January 2023
Elicio Therapeutics goes public via reverse merger
18 January 2023
Elicio inks deal with Regeneron to evaluate ELI-002 in combination with Libtayo
17 May 2022
