Eliem Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders.

In April 2024, Eilem entered into a definitive acquisition agreement to acquire Tenet Medicines, a development-stage private biotechnology company. The combined company plans to focus on advancing TNT119, a potentially best-in class anti-CD19 antibody, designed for a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy.

Following the closing, the total cash and cash equivalents of the combined company are expected to be approximately $210 million, which the company expects will be sufficient to fund planned operations into 2027.

Eliem finds path forward with Tenet merger and $120 million
12 April 2024
Eliem ends ETX-810 program after unambiguous failure
3 August 2022
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
