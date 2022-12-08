Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

entactbio-company

Entact Bio

A preclinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs that enhance the function of beneficial proteins.

Entact has designed its proprietary Encompass platform to create enhancement-targeting chimeric (ENTAC) medicines.

ENTACs harness the ability of DUBs to regulate proteins. By leveraging this natural cellular mechanism to enhance protein function, Entact is expanding the universe of treatable diseases.

In December 2022, the USA-based company announced an $81 million Series A financing round which will be used to advance the Encompass platform.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Entact Bio News

Entact Bio debuts with $81 million financing, with new approach to proteins
7 December 2022
More Entact Bio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze