Entact Bio

A preclinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs that enhance the function of beneficial proteins.

Entact has designed its proprietary Encompass platform to create enhancement-targeting chimeric (ENTAC) medicines.

ENTACs harness the ability of DUBs to regulate proteins. By leveraging this natural cellular mechanism to enhance protein function, Entact is expanding the universe of treatable diseases.

In December 2022, the USA-based company announced an $81 million Series A financing round which will be used to advance the Encompass platform.