Enhanc3D Genomics has established a genome-wide 3D-sequencing platform (GenLink3D) that can globally connect enhancer regions and GWAS (genome-wide association study) risk loci to their core target genes. The GenLink3D platform pipeline is an elegant combination of a proprietary molecular assay with advanced algorithms and machine-learning capability, providing the first genome-wide, high-resolution, mapping of DNA interactions in 3D space.

The company is using this technology to mine the untapped resource of non-coding genome interactions to create an extensive database of candidate therapeutic targets for development with pharmaceutical partners.