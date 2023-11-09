Sunday 24 November 2024

Enhanc3D Genomics

A company developing disruptive technologies to unlock the 3D spatial genome for target and biomarker discovery.

Enhanc3D Genomics has established a genome-wide 3D-sequencing platform (GenLink3D) that can globally connect enhancer regions and GWAS (genome-wide association study) risk loci to their core target genes. The GenLink3D platform pipeline is an elegant combination of a proprietary molecular assay with advanced algorithms and machine-learning capability, providing the first genome-wide, high-resolution, mapping of DNA interactions in 3D space.

The company is using this technology to mine the untapped resource of non-coding genome interactions to create an extensive database of candidate therapeutic targets for development with pharmaceutical partners.

Enhanc3D Genomics expands leadership team with new COO
6 November 2023
