Enleofen Bio

These therapeutics target the interleukin-11 (IL-11) pathway, the central cytokine of the fibrotic response in all tissues.

In January 2020, German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a worldwide exclusive license deal to acquire Enleofen's pre-clinical IL-11 platform to develop therapies across a broad range of fibro-inflammatory diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, Enleofen may receive earn out payments in excess of $1 billion per product in upfront and success-based development and commercialization milestones. This deal is said to be the largest for any biotech company in Singapore so far, and amongst the biggest for pre-clinical stage programs globally.