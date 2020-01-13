Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

enleofen

Enleofen Bio

A Singapore-based biotech company developing first-in-class antibody therapeutics for the treatment of fibro-inflammatory human diseases.

These therapeutics target the interleukin-11 (IL-11) pathway, the central cytokine of the fibrotic response in all tissues.

In January 2020, German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a worldwide exclusive license deal to acquire Enleofen's pre-clinical IL-11 platform to develop therapies across a broad range of fibro-inflammatory diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, Enleofen may receive earn out payments in excess of $1 billion per product in upfront and success-based development and commercialization milestones. This deal is said to be the largest for any biotech company in Singapore so far, and amongst the biggest for pre-clinical stage programs globally.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Enleofen Bio News

Singapore firm set to earn billions under deal with Boehringer for pre-clinical asset
9 January 2020
More Enleofen Bio news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze