Enliven Therapeutics

The USA-based company is advancing two parallel lead product candidates. ELVN-001 is a highly selective small molecule BCR-ABL inhibitor designed to address the challenges of currently available adenosine triphosphate-competitive tyrosine kinase inhibitors in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
The second candidate is ELVN-002, a potent, selective and irreversible HER2 and pan-HER2 mutant kinase inhibitor for the treatment of HER2 mutant lung cancer and other HER2-driven tumor types.
