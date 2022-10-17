Sunday 24 November 2024

Enliven Therapeutics

A clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors.

The USA-based company is advancing two parallel lead product candidates. ELVN-001 is a highly selective small molecule BCR-ABL inhibitor designed to address the challenges of currently available adenosine triphosphate-competitive tyrosine kinase inhibitors in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

The second candidate is ELVN-002, a potent, selective and irreversible HER2 and pan-HER2 mutant kinase inhibitor for the treatment of HER2 mutant lung cancer and other HER2-driven tumor types.

Latest Enliven Therapeutics News

Enliven Therapeutics raises $165 million
24 February 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - October 2022
3 November 2022
Enliven comes to the rescue of Imara
14 October 2022
Skeleton crew keeps lights on as Imara faces uncertain future
19 April 2022
