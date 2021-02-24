A genomic medicines company developing one-time in vivo treatments that precisely engineer any cell of the hematopoietic system.

Ensoma believes its platform offers advantages over AAV and ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy approaches, which may pose delivery challenges including difficulty in reaching the right cells in the body.

The company announced the completion of an $85 million Series B financing. The financing will allow Ensoma to advance the development of its Engenious in vivo engineered cell therapy platform and accelerate its pipeline of genomic medicines for immuno-oncology and other therapeutic applications.