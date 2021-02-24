Sunday 24 November 2024

A genomic medicines company developing one-time in vivo treatments that precisely engineer any cell of the hematopoietic system.

Ensoma believes its platform offers advantages over AAV and ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy approaches, which may pose delivery challenges including difficulty in reaching the right cells in the body.

The company announced the completion of an $85 million Series B financing. The financing will allow Ensoma to advance the development of its Engenious in vivo engineered cell therapy platform and accelerate its pipeline of genomic medicines for immuno-oncology and other therapeutic applications.

Ensoma next stop for company builder Jim Burns
13 May 2024
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - January 2023
2 February 2023
Ensoma announces financing and acquisition
9 January 2023
Ensoma appoints Emile Nuwaysir as CEO
11 October 2021
