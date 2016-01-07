Enterome Bioscience

Enterome is pioneering the development of novel drugs and diagnostics to support personalized therapies in microbiome-related diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and metabolic diseases.

The privately-held company is also leading the development of new industry standards in gut microbiome quantitative and functional analysis. This technology leadership allows Enterome to open up the new field of therapeutic target discovery in the microbiome in order to address significant unmet medical needs.

The company was established in 2012 in Paris, France to develop the discoveries made by the INRA metagenomic platform. The company has raised a total of €17.5 million from leading venture capital investors (Seventure Partners, Lundbeckfond Ventures & Omnes Capital) and two strategic investors (Shire & INRA transfer).

In November 2016, US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb and Enterome announced an immuno-oncology collaboration focused on microbiome-derived biomarkers, drug targets and bioactive molecules.