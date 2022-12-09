Entrada Therapeutics

The Boston-based company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index.

Through its proprietary EEV platform, Entrada is building a development portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system.

Entrada's lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

In December 2022, the company announced a global collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which includes Entrada’s program for DM1, ENTR-701, which is in late-stage pre-clinical development.