Entrada Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company establishing a new class of medicines, endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets.

The Boston-based company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index.

Through its proprietary EEV platform, Entrada is building a development portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system.

Entrada's lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

In December 2022, the company announced a global collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which includes Entrada’s program for DM1, ENTR-701, which is in late-stage pre-clinical development.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to December 9, 2022
11 December 2022
Vertex links up with Entrada for myotonic dystrophy program
8 December 2022
