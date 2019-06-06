Enzyvant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Switzerland's Roivant Sciences, is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for patients with rare diseases.

The company leverages the Roivant platform to develop therapies that address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research, clinical development, and commercialization.

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Enzyvant’s Biologics License Application submission for RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy for the treatment of congenital athymia and granted Priority Review. A decision is expected from the agency by December 2019.

Enzyvant is also preparing to start a clinical trial of RVT-801, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Farber disease