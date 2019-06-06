Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

enzyvant_company

Enzyvant

Enzyvant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Switzerland's Roivant Sciences, is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for patients with rare diseases.

The company leverages the Roivant platform to develop therapies that address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research, clinical development, and commercialization.

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Enzyvant’s Biologics License Application submission for RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy for the treatment of congenital athymia and granted Priority Review. A decision is expected from the agency by December 2019.

Enzyvant is also preparing to start a clinical trial of RVT-801, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Farber disease

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Enzyvant News

Enzyvant receives FDA approval for tissue-based therapy
11 October 2021
Sumitomo Dainippon acquires Asian rights for Sinovant compounds
10 May 2021
Enzyvant resubmits BLA for pediatric congenital athymia drug
28 April 2021
FDA accepts BLA for Enzyvant's regenerative therapy RVT-802
5 June 2019
More Enzyvant news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze