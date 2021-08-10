Launched in January 2020, EQRx is leveraging cutting-edge science, technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system toward the goal of increasing access for patients around the world.
EQRx’s growing pipeline of more than 10 programs includes two pre-registrational oncology assets that have shown promising Phase III data, aumolertinib and sugemalimab, and multiple other clinical-stage programs.
As of November 2022, the US company plans to discontinue future US development efforts for sugemalimab, the firm's anti-PD-L1 antibody. The company remains in discussions with the FDA on an approval pathway for extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze