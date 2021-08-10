Sunday 24 November 2024

A new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative medicines for some of the most prevalent disease areas, including cancer and immune-inflammatory conditions.

Launched in January 2020, EQRx is leveraging cutting-edge science, technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system toward the goal of increasing access for patients around the world.

EQRx’s growing pipeline of more than 10 programs includes two pre-registrational oncology assets that have shown promising Phase III data, aumolertinib and sugemalimab, and multiple other clinical-stage programs.

As of November 2022, the US company plans to discontinue future US development efforts for sugemalimab, the firm's anti-PD-L1 antibody. The company remains in discussions with the FDA on an approval pathway for extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma.

Latest EQRx News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 4, 2023
6 August 2023
Revolution Medicines to acquire EQRx
1 August 2023
EQRx ideals all but abandoned amid reset
9 May 2023
EQRx gets MAA for aumolertinib accepted by EMA
2 December 2022
