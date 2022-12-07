A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders

The Californian company’s pipeline consists of novel immunomodulatory assets targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. Itolizumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells.

In December 2022, Equillium entered into a licensing deal with Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical regarding Equillium’s rights to itolizumab, to which the US firm gained rights through an exclusive partnership with India’s Biocon.

Itolizumab is in a Phase III study for patients with acute graft-versus-host disease and is in a Phase Ib study for patients with lupus/lupus nephritis.

Additionally, EQ101 is a first-in-class tri-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15.

As of December 2022, Equillium is enrolling patients in a Phase II proof-of-concept study of EQ101 for patients with alopecia areata, while EQ102 is a bi-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-15 and IL-21.