Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

equillium-company

Equillium

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders

The Californian company’s pipeline consists of novel immunomodulatory assets targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. Itolizumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells.

In December 2022, Equillium entered into a licensing deal with Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical regarding Equillium’s rights to itolizumab, to which the US firm gained rights through an exclusive partnership with India’s Biocon.

Itolizumab is in a Phase III study for patients with acute graft-versus-host disease and is in a Phase Ib study for patients with lupus/lupus nephritis.

Additionally, EQ101 is a first-in-class tri-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15.

As of December 2022, Equillium is enrolling patients in a Phase II proof-of-concept study of EQ101 for patients with alopecia areata, while EQ102 is a bi-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-15 and IL-21.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Equillium News

Ono says no to Equillium’s itolizumab
1 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 9, 2024
11 August 2024
Positive interim Phase III data on itolizumab
6 August 2024
Ono Pharma buys rights to Equillium's itolizumab
6 December 2022
More Equillium news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze