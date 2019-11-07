Sunday 24 November 2024

"Ervaxx is pioneering the use of Dark Antigens to deliver targeted off-the-shelf cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies for treating and preventing cancer."

The company states: "Ervaxx Dark Antigens derive from vast untapped expanses of genetic ‘dark matter’ beyond the normal coding regions of the genome, which are generally silenced in normal tissue but can become selectively activated in cancer.

Ervaxx’ powerful, proprietary EDAPT platform has been developed to discover and validate Dark Antigens providing an in-depth assessment of candidate antigens on primary tumor cells along with their immunogenic potential. The EDAPT platform has identified proprietary antigens that map to multiple solid tumor types and generate robust, antigen-specific T-cell responses. Ervaxx is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cancer vaccines and T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies leveraging these insights into the role of Dark Antigens in cancer.

Ervaxx was co-founded by SV Health Investors and is based on pioneering research at the Francis Crick Institute (London, UK). The company has offices in London, UK and a laboratory in the Bioescalator Building at Oxford University, UK. Ervaxx also has a strategic partnership with a global pharmaceutical company."

Boehringer inks collaboration with Enara Bio
12 January 2021
New biotech targets human genome 'dark matter'
6 November 2019
