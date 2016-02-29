Sunday 24 November 2024

Esteve is a Spanish pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Barcelona.

The company's origins date back to 1929 when researcher and entrepreneur Dr Antoni Esteve i Subirana founded the first of the firms.

The family-owned company has around 2,900 employees and operates in different countries and continents, through subsidiary companies in Europe and the US and through production centers in Mexico and China.

It has products directly present in 40 countries and indirectly present, through licensing and distribution agreements, in over 60 countries around the world.

In the pharmaceutical field, Esteve has activities in research and development  of innovative medicines, particularly in pain and other areas with unmet therapeutic needs, based on both in-house and collaborative R&D programs as well as on innovative formulations.

In the chemical field, the company focuses on the development of new processes, production and commercialization of active pharmaceutical ingredients

Latest Esteve News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - April 2024
2 May 2024
Spain's Esteve expands presence in Europe with German acquisition
8 January 2020
Esteve links with academia for neuropathic pain targets
22 January 2019
Esteve could earn $1 billion from pain partnership with Mundipharma and Purdue
12 January 2015
