In October 2022, Replay announced the launch of Eudora, its first first product company, to leverage its high payload capacity herpes simplex virus (HSV) delivery vector, synHSV.

Eudora’s pipeline includes treatments for retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and Usher syndrome type IB. Replay’s synHSV technology is a high payload capacity gene-deleted HSV-1 vector capable of delivering up to eight times the payload of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors.

The US-based company’s next-generation HSV-1 technology was licensed from the University of Pittsburgh.