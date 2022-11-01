Sunday 24 November 2024

Eudora

An HSV gene therapy company targeting genetic retinal diseases.

In October 2022, Replay announced the launch of Eudora, its first first product company, to leverage its high payload capacity herpes simplex virus (HSV) delivery vector, synHSV.

Eudora’s pipeline includes treatments for retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and Usher syndrome type IB. Replay’s synHSV technology is a high payload capacity gene-deleted HSV-1 vector capable of delivering up to eight times the payload of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors.

The US-based company’s next-generation HSV-1 technology was licensed from the University of Pittsburgh.

Latest Eudora News

Kaleibe launched by Replay to target genetic brain disorders with gene therapy
14 December 2022
Disruptive gene therapy tech at heart of new eye disease company
31 October 2022
Replay launches with $55 million seed financing to reprogram biology
25 July 2022
