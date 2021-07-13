Eureka Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with the goal of curing cancer by developing novel T-cell therapies that harness the evolutionary power of the immune system.

The privately-held Californian company wants to make safe and effective T-cell therapies that are widely accessible to patients as the standard of care for the treatment of multiple hematologic and solid tumors.

In July 2021, Eureka and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) entered into a license agreement with French pharma major Sanofi for the non-CAR use of a novel, human binding domain targeting GPRC5D.

The GPRC5D binding domain was discovered using Eureka’s proprietary E-ALPHA antibody discovery platform and developed under a collaboration agreement between Eureka and MSK.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi has exclusive rights to the GPRC5D binder for non-CAR use. Eureka and MSK are eligible to receive an upfront payment and more than $1 billion of potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. Eureka and MSK are also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.