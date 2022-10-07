Evaxion Biotech

A clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies.

The Danish company aims to decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of novel product candidates, including three personalized cancer immunotherapies.

As of September 2022, the company had started Phase IIb trials globally evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead candidate EVX-01, in adults with metastatic melanoma.

Evaxion uses its propitary AI platform—PIONEER—for discovery of patient-specific neoantigens in order to personalize its cancer treatments.