A clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies.

The Danish company aims to decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of novel product candidates, including three personalized cancer immunotherapies.

As of September 2022, the company had started Phase IIb trials globally evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead candidate EVX-01, in adults with metastatic melanoma.

Evaxion uses its propitary AI platform—PIONEER—for discovery of patient-specific neoantigens in order to personalize its cancer treatments.

Latest Evaxion Biotech News

Evaxion significantly expands vaccine deal with MSD
26 September 2024
Evaxion’s cancer vaccine EVX-01 reports 69% response rate
9 September 2024
Artificial intelligence continues to drive investment in biotechs
25 January 2024
Evaxion soars on cancer vaccine promise
31 October 2023
