Evelo Biosciences

A clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel platform of orally delivered anti-inflammatory medicines acting on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, with systemic therapeutic effects.

The company’s product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes or their extracellular vesicles (EVs).

If shown to be effective in inflammatory disease mediated by the Th1, Th2 or Th17 inflammatory pathways, these same investigational medicines could be effective in additional inflammatory diseases, such as psoriatic and other forms of arthritis, asthma, allergy, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Evelo Biosciences calls it a day
22 November 2023
Evelo Biosciences slumps as EDP2939 disappoints
18 October 2023
Evelo Biosciences and Mayo Clinic collaborate to advance immune-microbiome cancer therapies
2 August 2016
Merger of Evelo and Epiva Biosciences will create leading immuno-microbiome platform company
12 July 2016
