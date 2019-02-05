A USA-based medical aesthetics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with medical aesthetic treatments and procedures.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics.

This is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used in adults for a short period of time to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines). It comes to the market as a cheaper version of Allergan’s Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA),

Jeuveau is powered by Evolus' unique Hi-Pure technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.