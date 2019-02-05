Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

evolus_company

Evolus

A USA-based medical aesthetics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with medical aesthetic treatments and procedures.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics.

This is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used in adults for a short period of time to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines). It comes to the market as a cheaper version of Allergan’s Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA),

Jeuveau is powered by Evolus' unique Hi-Pure technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Evolus News

Broader Botox label will help AbbVie defend revenue decline
10 February 2021
Latest EMA/CHMP new drug approval recommendations
27 April 2019
Look back at pharma news in week to February 8
10 February 2019
FDA approves cheaper Botox rival
4 February 2019
More Evolus news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze