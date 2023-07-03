‍Exeliom Biosciences

The French clinical-stage developer of immunotherapies announced the completion of its 24 million-euro ($26 million) Series A financing to progress the clinical development of its therapeutic pipeline in June 2023.

Exeliom says it will use the financing proceeds to progress the clinical development of its lead candidate EXL01 into two new therapeutic areas: immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. EXL01 is a once daily, potentially first-in-class, microbiome-based immunotherapy containing a well characterized, unmodified, single-strain of the major dominant commensal bacterium Faecalibacterium prausnitzii.