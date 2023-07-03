Sunday 24 November 2024

‍Exeliom Biosciences

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing microbiome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases.

The French clinical-stage developer of immunotherapies announced the completion of its 24 million-euro ($26 million) Series A financing to progress the clinical development of its therapeutic pipeline in June 2023.

Exeliom says it will use the financing proceeds to progress the clinical development of its lead candidate EXL01 into two new therapeutic areas: immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. EXL01 is a once daily, potentially first-in-class, microbiome-based immunotherapy containing a well characterized, unmodified, single-strain of the major dominant commensal bacterium Faecalibacterium prausnitzii.

Exeliom Biosciences closes 24 million Series A financing
30 June 2023
