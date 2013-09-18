Founded in 1994, Exelixis is an oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers.

Following early work in model genetic systems, Exelixis established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients.

The company's lead compounds, cabozantinib and cobimetinib, were developed in-house and are now the subject of several potential deals with pharma majors to promote the medicines worldwide.

In 2017, Exelixis earned a spot on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, a yearly award program honoring the 500 fastest-growing companies over the past four years.