A global organization focused on women’s health, respiratory diseases, dermatology, cardiology, the central nervous system, ophthalmology, oncology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases and endocrinology.

Present in more than 40 countries, Exeltis discovers, develops, produces and markets medicinal products and medical devices.

The company is owned by Insud Pharma, a pharmaceutical business, and an integrated health sciences group.

Its portfolio consists of more than 300 medicines and products.

The company was set up in 2003 and has headquarters in France, Spain, Switzerland and the USA.