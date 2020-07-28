Sunday 24 November 2024

Fab'entech

A French biopharmaceutical laboratory specializing in emergency immunotherapies.

Since its creation in 2009, Fab’entech has specialized in the development of immunotherapy products, in particular to treat emerging
infectious diseases and to offer medical countermeasures in the face of bioterrorist threats.

In July 2020, Fab'entech announced the launch of a program to develop an immunotherapy treatment against COVID-19. This treatment will be used for severely ill patients requiring respiratory assistance. Human clinical trials should start in early 2021.

Fab'entech launches COVID-19 immunotherapy program
16 July 2020
