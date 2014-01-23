Privately-held biotech company Fabrus is identifying and developing functional therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to challenging cell surface targets such as GPCRs and ion channels.

Privately-held biotech company Fabrus is identifying and developing functional therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to challenging cell surface targets such as GPCRs and ion channels. These targets have the potential to regulate pathologies across all major classes of disease indications when addressed by agonist or allosteric modulating antibodies.

Fabrus utilizes multiple proprietary product engines that define a new antibody discovery paradigm. Proprietary Fabrus technologies enable the identification of therapeutic antibodies directly on the cell surface, and rapid assessment of their function on live cells. These revolutionary approaches give Fabrus access to high-impact validated and novel targets alike. In December 2013 it was merged with Senesco Technologies.