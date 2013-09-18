Sunday 24 November 2024

Fate Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders.

The USA-based company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary iPSC product platform.

The company’s effector cell pipeline includes multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, such as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-associated antigens, and are designed to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients, including in combination with well-established cancer therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies.

Latest Fate Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Fate Thera rockets on early data for FT819
19 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 6, 2023
8 January 2023
Fate falls by 50% following painful break-up with Janssen
6 January 2023
