Fate Therapeutics

The USA-based company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary iPSC product platform.

The company’s effector cell pipeline includes multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, such as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-associated antigens, and are designed to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients, including in combination with well-established cancer therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies.